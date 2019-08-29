Short Interest in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Expands By 14.2%

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,337,400 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 28,318,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $233.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,761 shares of company stock valued at $25,417,705. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,990 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 107,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

