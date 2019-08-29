SIBCoin (SIB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,879.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $781,854.00 and approximately $23,879.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,532.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.01786223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.81 or 0.02948500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00679665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00722630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00062813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00473854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009626 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,810,745 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

