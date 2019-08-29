Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Director Sells $114,901.23 in Stock

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Director Al Messina sold 8,859 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $114,901.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,125.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Al Messina also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Al Messina sold 14,600 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $189,508.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Al Messina sold 5,400 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.

SAMG remained flat at $$13.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 52 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,332. The company has a market cap of $183.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.58. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.