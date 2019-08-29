SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Short Interest Update

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,063,500 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 14,004,100 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 43,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,691. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.67 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $407.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $125,200,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $132,000.

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

