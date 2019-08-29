Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Smartgroup’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$9.37 and a 200-day moving average of A$8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 24.00. Smartgroup has a 52 week low of A$7.26 ($5.15) and a 52 week high of A$12.99 ($9.21).

In related news, insider John Prendiville sold 64,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.15 ($7.91), for a total transaction of A$718,829.35 ($509,808.05).

Smartgroup Company Profile

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

