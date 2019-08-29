Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.81 and last traded at C$16.73, 148,537 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 896,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.13.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

