Social Send (SEND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $159.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $110,566.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023622 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004128 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Social Send

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.