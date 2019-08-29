Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.92. 132,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.80. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $494.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 11,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

