Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,255,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 1,387,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after buying an additional 124,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $9,830,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $6,192,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 371,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOHU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

