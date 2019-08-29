Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.42, approximately 556,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 708,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

SLDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $387.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 2,822,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 130,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 87,016 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,755,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 140,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Emory University now owns 298,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

