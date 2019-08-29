Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.08

Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 57665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.