SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $627,900.00 and approximately $54,003.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, Liquid and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.54 or 0.04920213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 355,870,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,402,156 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

