South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 150.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,088,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

