Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.13

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 127300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

