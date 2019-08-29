SparksPay Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 2% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $46,864.00 and $111.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

