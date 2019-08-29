SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,852 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.52% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $84,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,861,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,274,000 after purchasing an additional 132,929 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,179,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,452 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,225,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,720 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,449,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,400,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after acquiring an additional 184,227 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.88. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.