Spiking (SPIKE) Price Hits $0.0027

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Spiking token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $474.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.50 or 0.04949056 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000148 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

