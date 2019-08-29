Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,593,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 240,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,945 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of SRC traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $47.61. 9,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,772. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on SRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.