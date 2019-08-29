Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 2465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.