Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.23

Sportech plc (LON:SPO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.23 and traded as low as $31.60. Sportech shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 104,870 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Sportech in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Sportech in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 million and a PE ratio of -22.71.

In related news, insider Richard Anthony McGuire bought 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £42,900 ($56,056.45).

About Sportech (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

