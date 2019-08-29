Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Raised to $5.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 18,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.21.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

