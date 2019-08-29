Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $866-884 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.91 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.48-0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,794. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

