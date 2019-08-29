SpreadCoin (SPR) Price Down 37.3% Over Last 7 Days

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One SpreadCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. SpreadCoin has a market capitalization of $24,440.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpreadCoin Profile

SPR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

