SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 34.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in BB&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BB&T by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 292,660 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BB&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BB&T by 83.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBT traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 164,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

