SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,145 Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Evergy by 1,143.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,278,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,244,000 after buying an additional 2,094,839 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,333,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,363,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evergy by 565.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 863,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after buying an additional 734,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Evergy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,523,000 after buying an additional 658,342 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $296,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

EVRG stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.55. 54,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,134. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

