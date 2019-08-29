SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,903 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,229,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,172,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,896,000 after purchasing an additional 835,387 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,257,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,039,000 after purchasing an additional 534,961 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,282,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 410,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 264,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,828. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59.

