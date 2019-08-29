SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,748 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.47. 1,283,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

