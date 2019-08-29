SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $196,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 956 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.22.

ANSS traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.86. 9,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.42.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

