SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.58.

SHW traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $525.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,049. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.47 and a 200 day moving average of $457.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $355.28 and a 1 year high of $536.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.48, for a total value of $1,054,439.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total value of $7,662,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,329,391. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

