SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $307,000 Investment in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 894,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $146.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,538. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $177.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.78.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

