SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,966,000 after acquiring an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $231.10. 34,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,048. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $231.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,755,123.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,973 shares of company stock worth $40,927,162. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

