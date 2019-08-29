SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

EEFT traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.91. 6,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.19. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.04). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EEFT. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.