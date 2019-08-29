Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.05

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $137.05 and traded as high as $128.00. Stagecoach Group shares last traded at $125.50, with a volume of 559,135 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGC shares. HSBC raised their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stagecoach Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 149.44 ($1.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of $697.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Stagecoach Group’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Stagecoach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

About Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

