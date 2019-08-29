Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.59. 19,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.16. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

