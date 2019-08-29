State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 7.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

