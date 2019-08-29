State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Corelogic worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Corelogic by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $50,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $322,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,481.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock worth $1,012,906 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Corelogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point set a $44.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

