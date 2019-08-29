State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of CoreSite Realty worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,588,000 after buying an additional 264,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,143,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,841,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.8% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 265,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,405,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5,479.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 226,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 222,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $217,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,515.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 815,795 shares of company stock valued at $90,404,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

NYSE COR opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

