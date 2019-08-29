State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $5.42 Million Investment in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 139,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

IAA stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65. IAA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

