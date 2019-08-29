State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $6.12 Million Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 29.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 11.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WYND shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

WYND opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 90.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $31,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $227,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

