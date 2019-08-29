Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0156 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX, IDEX and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Status has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $53.97 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.01307127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022290 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Livecoin, DEx.top, Upbit, BigONE, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, CoinTiger, IDEX, DragonEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Liqui, IDAX, Gate.io, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Neraex, Cobinhood, OKEx, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, IDCM, Ovis, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Koinex, Tidex, ABCC, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

