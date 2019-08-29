Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Cut to Neutral at Longbow Research

Longbow Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Glenn Pushis purchased 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,381.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell B. Rinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $51,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 220,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,341.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

