Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Exrates, OTCBTC and Vebitcoin. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $117.54 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00234535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.01304985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019280 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00091238 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,283,157,145 coins and its circulating supply is 19,638,409,709 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, Bitbns, Ovis, Indodax, CryptoMarket, C2CX, RippleFox, Kryptono, Kraken, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Huobi, Poloniex, ABCC, Exrates, GOPAX, OKEx, CoinEgg, Upbit, Stronghold, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koinex, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Kuna, Sistemkoin, CEX.IO, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Binance, Stellarport, Liquid, HitBTC, ZB.COM, BCEX, BitMart and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

