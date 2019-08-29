Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STML. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:STML traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 673,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.29. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $141,067.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $849,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,666. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 2,681.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 357,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 344,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 196.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 343,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 237,768 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

