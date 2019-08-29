Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Down 9.7% in August

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,200 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 758,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

STRL stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $295.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $264.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo bought 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $387,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,634.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 48,400 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $532,884.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 728.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 182.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 404,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

