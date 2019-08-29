Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.32

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.32 and traded as low as $107.40. Stobart Group shares last traded at $115.80, with a volume of 1,069,931 shares.

STOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 174 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Stobart Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Stobart Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($69,253.89).

Stobart Group Company Profile (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

