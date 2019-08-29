Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of J B Hunt Transport Services Call Options (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,906 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 742% compared to the typical volume of 464 call options.

Shares of JBHT traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,747. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $127.93.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

In related news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,831,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,689.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,081. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

