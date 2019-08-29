Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 134.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 563.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

In other Crane news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $56,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.93. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $841.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.30 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

