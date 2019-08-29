Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,411,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,539,000 after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $267,055.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $76,583.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,004 shares of company stock worth $364,819. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 21,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,672. The company has a market cap of $942.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.01. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $131.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.33 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.