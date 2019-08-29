Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hammer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Trinseo by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 302,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

NYSE TSE traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 103,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,193. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $82.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $468,116.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank A. Bozich purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

