Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 35,500 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 284,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 126,706 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in GrafTech International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 242,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period.

EAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

EAF traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 1,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,038. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.82. GrafTech International Ltd has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.31.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $480.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.07 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

